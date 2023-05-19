Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

If Sebi goes ahead with the new TER structure, the total expenses paid by the investors will go down as the new TER's will have GST, transaction costs and distribution commissions included.

Market watchdog Sebi has finally come out with the much anticipated consultation paper on the rationalisation of total expense ratios for mutual fund schemes. CNBC TV18 had first reported about SEBI’s plans on TER rationalisation in February, this year.

According to the existing regulatory framework, fund houses charge total expense ratios on the basis of a scheme's Assets Under Management (AMC). Industry participants say that the impact of the AMC level TER will be more on bigger AMCs compared to smaller ones.

If Sebi goes ahead with the new TER structure, the total expenses paid by the investors will go down as the new TER's will have GST, transaction costs and distribution commissions included. The revised slabs for TER proposed by Sebi has higher TER limits so as to cover all costs and expenses including GST on management fees.