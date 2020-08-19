Expecting a baby? Here are 4 tips to manage your finances

Being a new parent not only requires people to be emotionally invested but also needs them to be backed with enough resources. While the foremost point on the to-do list would be to get the house in order and ready for the new member, in the present times, equal focus is needed on long term financial planning as well that comes with creating a family.

Here are few tips to manage your finances in such time, according to CRED, a transparent and fully digital credit card payment platform:

Planning Costs

Planning the costs at hand should be the first step to keep an attentive tab on expenses that will be incurred including pre and post natal charges during the maternity period, including hospitalisation and delivery costs. Beyond this, the expenses would cover child's day to day needs, necessary listed vaccinations, followed by other annual expenses that are required for the first few years pertaining to the baby’s health.

Also read: How are bond investments taxed?

Upgrading Medical Insurance

Upgraded medical insurance would help in handling expenses in the time of need and secure the healthcare requirements of the baby, with minimal costs. This financial backup will aid in the reimbursement of the health costs that might be unforeseeable.

Diversifying Investments

To keep the aspiration and dreams covered, it becomes a financial goal for one to save and invest for their family's future that commonly includes the child's eventual tuition fee and higher studies. Disciplines like starting early, smart allocating in terms of investments, tracking expenditures, keeping debts at bay play a huge role in future oriented plans.

Also read: These banks offer up to 7.5% interest rate on savings accounts

Maximizing Benefits Of Credit Card

Credit cards are one of the easiest and most convenient mechanism for availing credit from a lender, in a way that enhances one’s lifestyle. These not only come handy in the time of need, but the accompanying rewards can make them all the more useful. However, credit cards must always be used in a judicious manner to avoid falling into a debt trap.