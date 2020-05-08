  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Business

Exide Life's term policy sales jump 200 pc in April due to COVID-19: COO

Updated : May 08, 2020 02:51 PM IST

Customers are also approaching the company to take loans against their policies as lockdown has limited the earnings of the people.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company is a 100 percent subsidiary of Exide Industries.
Exide Life's term policy sales jump 200 pc in April due to COVID-19: COO

You May Also Like

Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B

Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement