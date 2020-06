As the extended tax saving deadline for FY19-20 is around the corner, it is important for taxpayers to ensure saving the maximum possible of their income tax. The government had extended the deadline to June 30, 2020 on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The earlier deadline for the same was March 31, 2020.

However, the government clarified that this does not mean that the financial year has been extended, which means taxpayers need to determine whether the investments are to be uilised for FY 2019-20 or FY20-21.

"If the aggregate limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for FY 2019-20 is met, utilise the investments made during the extended period for FY 20-21. If not, use it for FY19-20," explains Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India.

For the current financial year (FY20-21), taxpayers have the choice of paying taxes under the new simplified structure with lower rates but without deductions or continue paying taxes under the existing tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions.

"In case, the taxpayer is planning to opt for the simplified tax regime for FY 2020-21, these investments are best utilised for FY 2019-20 since the simplified tax regime does not provide for exemptions and deductions," Kasturirangan added.

There are several ways by which an investor can reduce the income tax liabilities and save more.

According to tax experts, investors can consider instruments that earn deductions under Section 80C and Section 80D.

For fixed return, a person can opt for instruments like Public Provident Fund (PPF), tax-saving fixed deposit and National Saving Certificates (NSC). Others can use Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), Unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) or health insurance.