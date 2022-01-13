Exclusive: Term policy premiums likely to rise by 15-25% across life insurance companies

Term policy premiums are expected to see a rise of up 15-25 percent across life insurance companies, owing to increased stress in the reinsurance business, exclusive sources told CNBC-TV18.

Reinsurance rates have been hiked by an average of 40-60 percent for term policies and retention limit under term life policies doubled for life insurance companies, sources said.

Earlier, Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-founder at RenewBuy in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that COVID-19 caused a worldwide health crisis with a significant rise in casualties.

"The number of claims settled during the second wave was much higher than expected. The impact of COVID-19 led claims is likely to be one of the most significant reasons for term plan rates to be revised by the insurers. The hike is significant as term premiums have remained more or less constant for the past 5 to 6 years," he had said.

With the advent of the pandemic, Chatterjee said that people have become more conscious about health and safety and cannot afford to take any risk.