The popularity of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has surged over the past few years. There are more than 174 ETFs available as of June 30, 2023, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. ETFs are a type of passive investment that involves pooling funds to invest in a collection of securities that typically mimic the performance of a specific index.

Nithin Kamath's Zerodha highlighted this growth in a tweet: "ETFs have grown tremendously in the last five odd years. There are over 174 ETFs; you can easily build a low-cost, globally diversified portfolio just with ETFs."

Before engaging in ETF trading, Zerodha advises considering a few key points:

1. During the initial 15-30 minutes after the market opens, ETF trading volumes can be low, so it's advisable to avoid buying or selling at the market opening.

2. To prevent potential unfavourable execution, it's recommended to use limit orders instead of market orders.

3. ETFs can experience significant premiums or discounts during volatile market periods. When trading ETFs, aiming for a price close to the indicative Net Asset Value (iNAV) is important.

4. Not all ETFs are subject to regular trading. It's crucial to assess historical trading volumes, not just the volume of a single day when considering an ETF investment.

5. Similar to mutual funds, creating a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an option for regularly investing in ETFs.

ETFs, categorised as investment funds , can be bought and sold throughout the trading day on stock exchanges. This real-time trading availability allows for immediate access to market prices, akin to regular equity shares. ETFs do not possess a minimum holding period, granting investors the freedom to sell their investments whenever desired.

The liquidity of ETFs is closely linked to the liquidity of the underlying stocks in the index rather than the daily trading volume. As a versatile investment option, ETFs cover a broad spectrum of assets including commodities, bonds, real estate, currencies, stocks, and various specialised sectors.

Zerodha underscored the advantages of ETFs , emphasising their low investment amounts and cost structures, as well as the potential for liquidity. These attributes safeguard young investors from the complexities and uncertainties of the market.

Furthermore, the customisation potential of ETF investments to suit specific market segments or individual preferences positions them favourably compared to index mutual funds for making sound investment decisions.

A look at returns of some of the ETFs

ETFs 1-year returns 2-year returns 3-year returns Nippon ETF PSU Bank BeES 58.95% 40.39% 47.49% Kotak PSU Bank ETF 58.91% 40.29% 47.37% CPSE Exchange Traded Fund 35.55% 35.33% 38.85% 11.52% 10.81% 20.74% UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETFETF Motilal MOSt Oswal Midcap 100 ETF 23.91% 18.28% 32.99% Nippon ETF Dividend Opportunities 20.67% 15.13% 24.35% Nippon ETF Infra BeES 20.01% 15.8% 23.47%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

ETF taxation parallels that of mutual funds based on their asset category. For instance, a NIFTY 50 ETF is taxed like an equity mutual fund, while a 10-year G-Sec ETF is taxed as a debt mutual fund. Capital gains arising from a rise in Net Asset Value (NAV) are considered long-term capital gains (LTCGs) if equity ETFs are held for more than 12 months.