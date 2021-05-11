  • SENSEX
Equity mutual funds see inflows for second month; infuse Rs 5,526 crore in April

Updated : May 11, 2021 02:53:06 IST

According to Sebi data, MFs put in a net amount of Rs 5,526 crore in equities in the month of April versus Rs 4,773 crore in March.
Total assets under management (AUM) also rose to Rs 32.38 lakh crore in April versus Rs 31,43 lakh crore in the previous month.
However, SIP flows also witnessed a cut in April to Rs 8,590 crore in April from Rs 9,182 crore in March.
Published : May 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST

