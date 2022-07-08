Equity mutual funds inflow in June 12% lower than May: AMFI data

Equity mutual funds witnessed a 12.4 percent fall in net inflow to Rs 15,480 crore in June compared with the previous month amid volatility in the stock market, soaring inflation, and continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). All mutual fund schemes – debt and equity – saw outflows in the month of June, dragged by liquid funds, ultra-short duration funds, corporate bond funds, and money market funds.

Liquid funds — which are used by companies to park short-term cash —witnessed outflows after two straight months of investment. Liquid fund outflow stood at Rs 15,783 crore in June as against Rs 1,777 crore inflow in the previous month.

Money market funds saw outflow of Rs 8,126.1 crore in June against an inflow of Rs 14,598.6 crore in May.

Investors withdrew from credit risk funds for the seventh straight month in June. Hybrid fund outflow stood at Rs 2,279.4 crore in June as against Rs 5,123.2 crore inflow witnessed in the previous month.

Of all the categories, while multi caps saw the least investments, large caps saw the highest.

The average assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 36.98 lakh crore versus Rs 37.3 lakh crore in May. Net AUM, too, fell to Rs 35.64 lakh crore from Rs 37.2 lakh crore in the previous month.