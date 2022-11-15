Equity mutual funds in Oct — which stocks were most in favour?

Inflows into equity schemes slowed in October with the industry recording an inflow of Rs 9,390 crore as against Rs 14,099 crore in September. Here's a list of stocks that were added and those that were dropped by MFs.

Mutual funds deployed Rs 6,300 crore in the markets in October 2022, and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 7,600 crore in the Indian secondary market, said a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities (previously known as Edelweiss Institutional Equities).

The key additions by mutual funds in October were in IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys, whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech, the report said.

Here are the additions and reductions in mid-cap and small-cap funds:

Key additions in Midcap by MFs Key reductions in Midcap by MFS Key additions in Smallcap by MFs Key reductions in Smallcap by MFs Tata Chemicals NMDC RBL Bank Rites Zee Entertainment Enterprises Voltas Electronics Mart Welspun Corp Gland Pharma Federal Bank Karur Vysya Bank Metropolis Healthcare Delhivery Indraprastha Gas Indiabulls Real Estate

(Source: Nuvama Institutional Equities)

A summary of the additions and reductions in the stocks for three consecutive months is as follows:

Large cap: Key additions were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints. Key reductions were Life Insurance Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel.

Mid cap: Key additions were Alkem Labs, Balkrishna Inds., Yes Bank, Cummins India, and Union Bank of India. Key reductions were Vedant Fashions, L&T Tech, Aditya Birla Fashion, Aurobindo Pharma, and Power Finance Corp.

Small cap: Key additions were Hindustan Copper, Eureka Forbes, Balaji Amines, Akzo Nobel, and Easy Trip Planners. Key reductions were Mangalore Refinery, Sundaram-Clayton, Amarraja Batteries, Quess Corp, Metropolis Health.

Meanwhile, the equity mutual funds inflows dropped month on month to Rs 9,390 crore in October, recent data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

All equity mutual fund categories saw net inflows except the dividend yield funds that saw net outflows. Flexi-cap funds and large-cap funds accumulated the highest inflows. In case of debt schemes, the outflow dropped sharply in October to Rs 2,817 crore from Rs 65,372 crore in September.

Index fund net flows were Rs 5,075 crore, and other ETFs recorded Rs 4,845 crore of net flows. The other schemes category saw positive inflows in all 10 months of this calendar year, with Rs 139,237 crore of net flows.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution crossed the 13,000-crore mark. October monthly data showed SIP contribution of Rs 13,041 crore compared to Rs 12,976 crore.

The inflows through SIPs have been above the Rs 12,000-crore mark since May. It was at Rs 12,140 crore in July, Rs 12,276 crore in June and Rs 12,286 crore in May. Before that, it was at Rs 11,863 crore in April.

MF folios crossed an all-time high and retail MF folios too stood at all-time high, AMFI said.