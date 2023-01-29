Equity mutual fund payment redemption to take less days from Feb 1 — Here's how

AMFI has asked mutual fund companies to reduce settlement cycle from T+3 to T+2 from February 1. This has come after settlement cycle of equity markets has reduced to T+1 settlement cycle form January 27.

Indian equity markets have move to T+1 settlement cycle for all stocks, shortening the settlement cycle by a day and making availability of funds a day sooner than at present. To pass on this benefit to mutual fund investors, it has been decided all Asset Management Companies (AMCs) will move to T+2 redemption payment cycle for equity schemes, and implement this uniformly with effect from February 1, 2023.

This includes all transactions received before cut off timing on February 1, 2023 and processed at closing NAV for February 1 2023) after allowing a couple of days for the settlement cycle /process to stabilise. This means that equity mutual funds in India will be settled within two days now instead of previous T+3 settlement cycle where it used to take three days for equity mutual fund redemption settlement.

A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Chairman, AMFI commented that “T+1 settlement cycle for Indian equity markets is a global first. As an industry, we want to pass on the benefit to our mutual fund investors and hence we are proactively adopting a T+2 redemption payment cycle for equity funds."

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI added that “AMFI and its member AMCs always keep investor interest at the forefront. Since the day SEBI announced the phased movement of equity markets to T+1 settlement cycle, the industry has been preparing to shorten the redemption payment cycle and we are happy to announce the shift to T+2 redemption payment cycle effective February 1, 2023 onwards.”

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy and ethical lines and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas with a view to protecting and promoting the interests of mutual funds and their unit holders.

AMFI, the association of SEBI registered mutual funds in India of all the registered Asset Management Companies, was incorporated on August 22, 1995, as a non-profit organisation. As of now, all the 44 asset management companies that are registered with SEBI, are its members.

