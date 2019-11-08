Market
Equity mutual fund inflows fall for 2nd month, down 8% MoM in October
Updated : November 08, 2019 12:20 PM IST
Total inflows in the equity MFs stood at Rs 6,015 crore in October, down 7.9 percent from Rs 6,489 crore in September and lowest since April 2019.
SIP inflows slipped marginally to Rs 8,245 crore in October from Rs 8,263 crore last month.
