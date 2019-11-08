Equity mutual fund inflows fall for 2nd month, down 8% MoM in October

Inflows in the equity mutual fund schemes declined for the second straight month in October, while liquid funds, which saw outflows in the previous month, received inflows worth Rs 93,203 crore this month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Total inflows in the equity MFs stood at Rs 6,015 crore in October, down 7.9 percent from Rs 6,489 crore in September and lowest since April 2019. SIP inflows slipped marginally to Rs 8,245 crore in October from Rs 8,263 crore last month.

Among equity mutual funds, large and mid cap funds received inflows worth Rs 510.41 crore, up 48.8 percent from Rs 343 crore in September. Inflows in focused funds rose 51.3 percent to Rs 605.78 percent in October from Rs 400.5 crore last month.

Balanced funds recorded an outflow of Rs 1,974 crore in October, slightly up from outflows of Rs 1,930 crore in the previous month. Liquid funds registered inflows of Rs 93,202 crore, compared to outflows of Rs 140,731.25 crore in September.

Total average net assets under management rose to Rs 11.7 lakh crore in October with 318 mutual fund schemes, compared to Rs 11.54 lakh crore a month ago with 314 schemes.