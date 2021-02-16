Equity MF witness 7th month of outflows on profit booking: A look at the top sectoral changes Updated : February 16, 2021 01:55 PM IST The moderation in domestic MFs is a result of profit booking and portfolio rebalancing amid markets touching new highs, as per analysts. Among sectors, private banks continued to be the top sector holding for MFs in followed by Technology, NBFCs and Consumer. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply