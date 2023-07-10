Equity inflows jump to three-month high in June, small cap funds receive maximum allocation

June AMFI data: Small cap funds recorded highest inflow at Rs 5,472 crore versus Rs 3,283 crore, the data showed. The midcap fund inflow was recorded at Rs 1,749 crore as against Rs 1,196 crore in May.

The equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 on the back of stock markets making a decent recovery, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. Small cap funds, once again, recorded highest inflow at Rs 5,472 crore versus Rs 3,283 crore, the data showed.

The midcap fund inflow was recorded at Rs 1,749 crore as against Rs 1,196 crore in May. The dividend yield fund inflow for June stood at Rs 398 crore as against Rs 289 crore in May . Contra Fund catgeory also saw net inflows of Rs 2,239.08 crore during June as against Rs 582.21 inflows in May.

Large cap funds, however, witnessed outflow at Rs 2,050 crore as against Rs 1,362 crore in May due to the notable valuation difference with the broader market-cap stocks. Equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) also saw outflow in June and stood at Rs 475 crore versus Rs 505 crore month-on-month (MoM).

On the debt side, total scheme recorded outflow at Rs 14,136 crore versus Rs 45,959 inflow in May. Liquid funds recorded outflow at Rs 28,545 crore as against Rs 45,234 inflow last month. The credit risk also recorded outflow at Rs 318 crore as against Rs 289 outflow in May 2023.

The corporate bond funds, on the other hand, recorded inflows and came in at Rs 522 crore versus Rs 622 crore. The hybrid fund inflow came in at Rs 4,611 crore, while exchange traded fund (ETF) inflow stood at Rs 3,402 crore.

The total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 44.39 lakh crore versus Rs 3.20 lakh crore month-on-month (MoM).

A total of 11 new schemes were launched in June, adding Rs 3,288 crore of inflows. June SIP inflows were strong at Rs 14,734 crore versus Rs 14,749 crore in May. This is the fourth consecutive month of SIP flows coming in above the Rs 14,000 crore mark.

Commenting on the AMFI monthly data, Manish Mehta, National Head and Sales, Marketing & Digital Business at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said that some profit booking at higher levels to maintain asset allocation is not ruled out but investors continue to keep investing through SIPs and STPs.

"Disciplined asset allocation is the mantra for long term wealth creation," he said.

Adding to this, Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS said that many mutual fund schemes are finding it tough to deploy fresh money into equity markets at all-time highs and are restricting lumpsum investments and allowing only systematic investment flows.

"This is an appropriate and investor-friendly move, aimed at protecting the capital of investors from any sharp correction at the current juncture," he said.