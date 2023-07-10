Equity inflows surge to Rs 8,245 crore in June — small cap funds see the biggest inflows

June AMFI data: Small cap funds recorded highest inflow at Rs 5,472 crore versus Rs 3,283 crore, the data showed. The midcap fund inflow was recorded at Rs 1,749 crore as against Rs 1,196 crore in May.

The equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. Small cap funds, once again, recorded highest inflow at Rs 5,472 crore versus Rs 3,283 crore, the data showed. The midcap fund inflow was recorded at Rs 1,749 crore as against Rs 1,196 crore in May.

Live TV

Loading...

The dividend yield fund inflow for June stood at Rs 398 crore as against Rs 289 crore in May. Large cap funds, however, witnessed outflow at Rs 2,050 crore as against Rs 1,362 crore in May. Equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) also saw outflow in June and stood at Rs 475 crore versus Rs 505 crore month-on-month (MoM).