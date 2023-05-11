April equity inflows decline to lowest in four months, big slip in largecap funds

The total assets under management (AUM) for the month stood at Rs 41.61 lakh crore versus 39.42 lakh crore (MoM).

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023 as against Rs 20,190 crore in March 2023, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. The sharp decline came in line with investors taking some profits off the table amid the rise in the equity markets. While all equity mutual fund schemes recorded net inflows in April, small-cap schemes saw the highest investments. Large-cap funds received the lowest inflows, the data showed.

The large cap fund inflows declined to Rs 53 crore in comparison to Rs 911 crore in March 2023. Small cap fund inflows stood at Rs 2,182 crore versus Rs 2,430 crore inflows (MoM), AMFI said.