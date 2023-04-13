March equity inflows highest in a year, debt outflows stand at 6-month high

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 20,190 crore in March 2023, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. This is the highest equity inflows in a year. In February, the same was registered at Rs 15,657 crore. The total debt scheme, on the other side, saw an outflow at Rs 56,884 crore in March versus Rs 13,815 crore outflow in February, AMFI said. This is the highest in six months.
The hybrid fund outflow stood at Rs 12,372 crore versus Rs 460.3 crore month-on-month (MoM). The liquid fund witnessed an outflow of Rs 56,924 crore, while ETF saw an outflow of Rs 331 crore. The credit risk inflow stood at Rs 157 crore.
The small cap fund inflow stood at Rs 2,430 crore versus Rs 2,246 crore inflow month-on-month. The midcap fund inflow came in at Rs 2,129 crore versus Rs 1,816 crore inflow month-on-month. The dividend yield fund inflow stood at Rs 3,716 crore versus Rs 42 crore inflow.
On the debt side, corporate bond fund saw an inflow of Rs 15,626 crore versus Rs 662 crore in February. The large cap fund inflow stood at Rs 911 crore.
