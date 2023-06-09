Equity inflows lowest since November 2022, but small cap funds perform well

AMFI data: Experts say the fall in flows is largely due to outflows in large cap funds to the tune of Rs 1,362 crore. The small cap funds, however, performed well and registered inflow at Rs 3,283 crore as against Rs 2,182 in April.

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 as against Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. This was the lowest recorded inflow since November 2022 when Rs 2,224 crore came in.

Experts say the fall inflows were largely due to outflows in large-cap funds to the tune of Rs 1,362 crore. The small-cap funds, however, performed well and registered an inflow of Rs 3,283 crore as against Rs 2,182 in April.

The midcap fund and dividend yield fund witnessed inflows at Rs 1,196 crore and Rs 289 crore, respectively. The equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS) saw an outflow of Rs 505 crore in May 2023. The corporate bond fund saw an inflow of Rs 622 crore.

On the debt side , the inflow was registered at Rs 45,959 crore in May as against Rs 1.06 lakh crore last month. The total asset under management (AUM) was reported at Rs 43.20 lakh crore as against Rs 41.61 lakh crore month-on-month.

The hybrid funds registered an inflow of Rs 6,093 crore, as against Rs 3,317 crore in April. The liquid fund inflow stood at Rs 45,234 crore as against Rs 63,219 crore in April. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflow came in at Rs 4,524 crore as against Rs 6,790 crore in April.

The credit risk outflow was registered at Rs 289 crore.

Commenting on the number, Manish Mehta, National Head and Sales, Marketing & Digital Business at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, "Profit booking in rising market along with probable expenses towards vacation, education could have led to lower investments in mutual funds in May."

Meanwhile, the inflows via the systematic investment plan (SIP) hit a fresh record high of Rs 14,749 crore in May. In April, fresh investments via SIPs stood at Rs 13,727.63 crore compared with Rs 14,276 crore in March, a fresh all-time high then.