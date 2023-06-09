CNBC TV18
Equity inflows lowest since November 2022, but small cap funds perform well
By Anshul  Jun 9, 2023 2:15:21 PM IST (Updated)

AMFI data: Experts say the fall in flows is largely due to outflows in large cap funds to the tune of Rs 1,362 crore. The small cap funds, however, performed well and registered inflow at Rs 3,283 crore as against Rs 2,182 in April.

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023 as against Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. This was the lowest recorded inflow since November 2022 when Rs 2,224 crore came in.

Experts say the fall inflows were largely due to outflows in large-cap funds to the tune of Rs 1,362 crore. The small-cap funds, however, performed well and registered an inflow of Rs 3,283 crore as against Rs 2,182 in April.
The midcap fund and dividend yield fund witnessed inflows at Rs 1,196 crore and Rs 289 crore, respectively. The equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS) saw an outflow of Rs 505 crore in May 2023. The corporate bond fund saw an inflow of Rs 622 crore.
