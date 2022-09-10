    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance Newsequitas small finance bank revises fixed deposit interest rates check here 14696281.htm

    Equitas Small Finance Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check here

    Equitas Small Finance Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check here

    Equitas Small Finance Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check here
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    After the revision, the interest rate is in the range of 3.50-7.25 percent for tenures between 7 days and 10 years for general public. Senior citizens can avail FD interest rates of up to 7.75 percent per annum.

    Equitas Small Finance Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) below Rs 2 crore. After the revision, the interest rate is in the range of 3.50-7.25 percent for tenures between 7 days and 10 years for general public. Senior citizens can avail FD interest rates of up to 7.75 percent per annum.
    According to its website, Equitas Small Finance Bank also offers interest rates up to 7.75 percent per annum for senior citizens for 888 days.
    Here are the latest FD rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank:
    TenureInterest rates for amount less than Rs 2 crores Annualised Yield
    7 - 14 days3.50%3.50%
    15 - 29 days3.50%3.50%
    30 - 45 days3.50%3.50%
    46 - 62 days4.00%4.00%
    63 - 90 days4.25%4.25%
    91 - 120 days4.75%4.75%
    121 - 180 days4.75%4.75%
    181 - 210 days5.25%5.32%
    211 - 270 days5.25%5.32%
    271 - 364 days5.25`%5.32%
    1 year to 18 months6.75%6.92%
    18 months 1 day to 2 years6.75%6.92%
    2 years 1 day to 887 days7.00%7.19%
    888 days7.25%7.45%
    889 days to 3 years7.00%7.19%
    3 years 1 day to 4 years6.00%6.14%
    4 years 1 day to 5 years6.00%6.14%
    5 years 1 day to 10 years6.00%6.14%
    (Source: Equitas Small Finance Bank)
    Recently, private sector lender Axis Bank has also revised its interest rates for fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore. For FDs with maturities ranging from seven days to six months, the bank has hiked its interest rates by 25 bps.
    For fixed deposits maturing from seven to 29 days, the bank is offering a 2.75 percent interest rate. For 30 days to 3 months, it is giving 3.25 percent interest. For maturity of 9 months to 1 year, it is offering 4.75 percent interest. For two to five years, it is giving 5.7 percent, whereas for five to 10 years the interest rate is 5.75 percent.
    (Edited by : Anshul)

    Tags

    Equitas Small Finance BankFixed Depositsinterest ratespersonal finance

    Previous Article

    What is an eSIM? How to install one on your iPhone 14?

    Next Article

    BJP needles Congress over price of Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt, then reminded of PM Modi’s expensive suit

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng