Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit, recurring deposit interest rates

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 12:38:01 PM IST (Updated)

Equitas Small Finance Bank said that its customers will be able to earn 8.20 percent interest on fixed deposits on investing less than Rs 2 crore for a tenure of 888 days. The interest rates on investments for tenures ranging from 12 months to 24 months have also been increased.

Private lender Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday announced an increase in its interest rates for fixed deposits (FDs) as well as recurring deposits (RDs). The hike in interest rates will be effective from March 1, the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The hike is applicable to both domestic accounts and NRE/NRO accounts. Domestic senior citizens will receive 0.50 percent extra on the FD and RD rates. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types, the filing stated.

Here are the revised fixed deposit rate for domestic, NRE/NRO customers:
TenureInterest rates for amount less than Rs 2 crore w.e.f March 1, 2023Annualised Yield
7 - 14 days3.50%3.50%
15 - 29 days3.50%3.50%
30 - 45 days4.00%4.00%
46 - 62 days4.25%4.25%
63 - 90 days4.25%4.25%
91 - 120 days5.00%5.00%
121 - 180 days5.00%5.00%
181 - 210 days6.00%6.09%
211 - 270 days6.00%6.09%
271 - 364 days6.00%6.09%
1 year to 18 months7.70%7.93%
18 months 1 day  to 2 years7.50%7.71%
2 years 1 day 887 days7.75%7.98%
888 days8.20%8.46%
889 day to 3 years7.75%7.98%
3 years 1 day to 4 years7.25%7.45%
4 years 1 day to 5 years7.00%7.19%
5 years 1 day to 10 years7.00%7.19%
Here are recurring deposit interest rates for domestic, NRE/NRO customers:
TenureInterest rates for amount less than Rs 2 crore w.e.f March 1, 2023
12 Months7.70%
15 Months7.70%
18 Months7.70%
21 Months7.50%
24 Months7.50%
30 Months7.75%
36 Months7.75%
48 Months7.25%
60 Months7.00%
90 Months7.00%
120 Months7.00%

Leading lenders State bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India have increased their fixed deposit rates to garner funds as credit growth has been outpacing deposit mobilisation throughout this fiscal.

Equitas Small Finance Bank last month said that it recorded its highest-ever quarterly disbursement of Rs 4,797 crore in Q3FY23, a growth of 68 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The lender reported a 57.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 170.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. This is the highest quarterly PAT of the bank.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 19.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 647.5 crore as against Rs 540.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank were trading 1.90 percent higher at Rs 72.96 apiece on BSE at 10.54 AM.

(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 12:35 PM IST
