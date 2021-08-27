Equitas SFB’s new scheme offers Google Pay users to open FDs in 2 min without opening bank account; here're steps

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has launched a scheme, which enables Google Pay users to open fixed deposits (FDs) in under 2 minutes without having to open a bank account.

This scheme is available through Google Pay’s Spot Platform and it is connected by APIs built by fintech infrastructure provider Setu.

Equitas SFB said this functionality will be available for Google Pay Android users for now. The Spot Platform is a surface on Google Pay where merchants can create branded commercial experiences for payment-ready users.

“The consumers can book via the Google Pay app fully digitally - without needing to open a savings account with Equitas Bank on its own Spot integrated with the Google Pay Spot Platform,” the statement said.

Also Read:

“So, Google Pay users can book FDs from the comfort of their homes ensuring an easy, safe and hassle-free experience. On maturity, principal and interest of the FD go directly to the Google Pay user’s existing bank account - which could be in any bank in India.”

“Equitas SFB offers attractive FD returns while being safe and reliable.”

The SBF said as an RBI scheduled commercial bank, deposits in Equitas are covered by a deposit guarantee of up to Rs 5 lakhs per depositor.

Customers can enjoy returns of up to 6.85 percent for an FD of one year, which is substantially higher than many other savings options, it said.

Here’s how to open a fixed deposit with Equitas SFB:

Step 1: Open your Google Pay app and scroll down to ‘Businesses and bills’

Step 2: Click on ‘Equitas SFB’ logo/ Search for Equitas Small Finance Bank to enter the Equitas Bank Spot on Google Pay

Step 3: Select an amount and tenure for the FD via Equitas Bank Spot

Step 4: Provide your personal and KYC details (PAN number & Aadhaar number) to Equitas Bank

Step 5: Complete the payment using Google Pay UPI

On maturity, the proceeds will automatically go to the Google Pay user’s existing Google Pay-linked bank account.

From the Equitas SFB Spot, Google Pay users can track their deposits, add new ones as well as place orders for premature withdrawal. If a Google Pay user chooses to prematurely withdraw the deposit, the proceeds will be deposited to their bank account on same day.

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country, Head, Equitas SFB said,

“This program provides a true digital FD booking experience. We have made efforts to ensure that the experience is as simple and seamless as possible. With a strong Fintech partner in the form of Setu, we are happy to launch this innovation on Google Pay.”

“We hope to increase financial inclusion by encouraging a savings culture, at the same time making the FD booking process simple and easy. We have always believed that today’s banking has evolved beyond the brick mortar setup and the need of the hour is for Banking++ products that are simple to use, easy to distribute and available digitally at your fingertips. This Spot FD is a step in that direction.”

Sahil Kini, CEO & co-founder of Setu, said, “Bank FDs are India's favourite savings instrument. Booking an FD should be as simple as making a UPI payment. But, most banks require customers to open a savings account and then book an FD. By partnering with Setu, Equitas SFB has been able to make standalone FDs available on Google Pay. This enables a seamless, fully digital FD booking experience regardless of where the customer has a savings account”

The bank commenced its operation in 2016.