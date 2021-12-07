EPFO's deposit linked insurance scheme offers benefits up to Rs 7 lakh: Key things to know

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, offers maximum assurance benefit of up to Rs 7 lakh under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. This scheme is a mandatory insurance cover provided to all subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme.

Here are the key things to know about the EPFO’s insurance scheme or EDLI scheme:

What is covered by EPFO's insurance scheme?

Under EDLI, the registered nominee receives a lump-sum payment in the event of the death of the person insured. The claim amount depends on the salary drawn in the last 12 months of the employment of the deceased (this is subject to a maximum of Rs 7 lakh).

The minimum death cover, in this case, is Rs 2.5 lakh.

Under what circumstances can this scheme be availed?

This scheme can be availed on death of the insured, irrespective of change in employment, thereby render financial support to the families of the deceased member.

The deceased person should have been an active contributor to the EPF scheme at the time of his/her death.

For the same, it is also important for subscribers to nominate members to the EPF account . This is because only nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings in the event of subscribers' sudden demise. Subscribers can nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees.

And, how can one nominate members for the same?

To avail EPFO's online nomination facility , subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details should have been seeded to subscribers' EPF account.

Here are the steps to submit the EPF account's nomination details online:

Step 1: Visit the EPFO website and go to 'Services'

Step 2: Now, go to employees and click on 'Member UAN/online service'

Step 3: Log in with Universal Account Number (UAN) and password

Step 4: Under 'Manage tab', select e-nomination

Step 5: Click 'yes' to update the family declaration

Step 6: Click 'Add family details'(More than one nominee can be added)

Step 7: Click on 'nomination Details' to declare the total amount of share. Click 'save EPF nomination'

Step 8: Click 'e-sign' to generate OTP and submit OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar. With this, e-nomination is done. There is no need to send any physical document to the employer.

How can the nominees claim for this insurance?

EDLI Form 5 IF has to be duly completed and submitted by the claimant for the same. The claim form has to be signed and certified by the employer. The benefits are linked directly to the bank account of the nominee or the legal heir of the employee and is directly credited to this bank account