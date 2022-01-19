EPFO withdrawal: How to avail COVID-19 advance twice from PF account?

Amid the COVID-19 wave in the country, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its members to opt for a second advance from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. The provision and process for withdrawal of second COVID-19 advance is same as in the case of first advance.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to subscribers who are facing financial troubles amid the pandemic. Subscribers can use the online facility to withdraw the EPF money

Under this provision , non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 percent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided.

Members can apply for a lesser amount also.

In order to apply for EPF withdrawal online, the subscriber must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and the mobile number used for activating the UAN number should be in working condition. The UAN should be Know Your Customer (KYC)-verified by furnishing information such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN) and bank details.

Here are the steps to initiate an EPF claim online citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason:

Step 1:

Login to the EPFO portal -- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in -- using UAN and password.

Step 2: Go to 'online services' and select 'claim' section.

Step 3: Verify the bank account number.

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of a cheque or the passbook.

Step 5: You will be asked a reason for submitting the advance. Select 'outbreak of pandemic' as the reason.