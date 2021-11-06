EPFO starts crediting interest to PF accounts; here’s how you can check balance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting interest to 25 crore provident fund accounts from November 1. PF account holders will get 8.5 percent interest for financial year 2020-21, the EPFO said in a recent tweet.

In a circular dated October 30, the EPFO had declared 8.5 percent return on provident fund deposits for the last financial year. The rate was decided by the Central Board of Trustees, the EPFO’s apex decision-making body, in March this year. The rate was same for the previous fiscal as well.

To check the interest, PF subscribers can log in to the EPFO site or use SMS, missed call and Umang App service.

EPFO website

-- To check the balance online, PF subscribers will have to visit the EPFO’s official website epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and go to the ‘Our Services’ tab.

-- On the tab, select the 'For Employees' option.

-- When a new page opens, the subscriber will have to click on 'Member Passbook' and enter details like the Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

-- Once the passbook opens, it will reflect the employer’s contribution, the individual’s contribution and the interest earned. Those who have been employed in more than one organisation will have to check different member IDs.

SMS service

EPFO deposit holders can check their PF balance and interest by sending a text message ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ to 7738299899. The last three digits of the message indicates the first three digits of the preferred language. EPFO provides this service in nine languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam. The subscriber has to send the text message from the mobile number registered with the UAN.

Missed call

Subscribers can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number. The subscriber will receive an SMS to the same number with details of the PF account balance.

Umang app