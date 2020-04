In what would ease the financial crunch of over several lakh employees, the retirement trust body — Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has processed withdrawal claims worth Rs 1230 crore in just 15 days.

The withdrawals are categorised under two heads, first by Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which has "processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing an amount of Rs. 946.49 crores."

And secondly, by various trusts which operate under the aegis of EPFO, disbursing " Rs 284 crore... distributed by the exempted PF Trusts under this scheme, notable among them being TCS," labour ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

On 28th March, labour ministry had notified the provision for a special withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to help employees claim their own money to deal with the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The special window was announced as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package.

Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 percent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, was made admissible.