EPFO portal glitches: EPF members face difficulty to e-file nomination

Technical glitches continued to affect the functioning of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal. Many subscribers took to Twitter to express their grievances about issues updating their e-nominations.
Many employees complained on the microblogging site that they were unable to login and complete their e-sign.
The retirement benefit managing body had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for completing the e-nomination process.
However, EPFO later said that there was no deadline and suggested subscribers to complete the process on priority.
"What happened to EPF website. e-nomination is NOT working since one month. Shows ERROR or SERVICE UNAVAILABLE....
@socialepfo @PMOIndia @LabourMinistry #atmanirbharbharat," a subscriber wrote on Twitter.
What happened to EPF website. e-nomination is NOT working since one month. Shows ERROR or SERVICE UNAVAILABLE.... @socialepfo @PMOIndia @LabourMinistry #atmanirbharbharat— shiva kumar (@pujyamssk) January 24, 2022
Has anyone been successful in the e-nomination on EPFO portal? @socialepfo - I have been unable to complete the e-sign process. Even logging into the member portal seems a challenge, where one out of 10 logins work!— ramblingchennai (@ramblingchennai) January 24, 2022
There were many others who wrote on the microblogging site about their issues with the portal.
First Published: IST