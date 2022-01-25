0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EPFO portal glitches: EPF members face difficulty to e-file nomination

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

EPFO had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for completing the e-nomination process. However, it later said that there was no deadline and suggested subscribers to complete the process on priority.

EPFO portal glitches: EPF members face difficulty to e-file nomination
Technical glitches continued to affect the functioning of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal. Many subscribers took to Twitter to express their grievances about issues updating their e-nominations.
Many employees complained on the microblogging site that they were unable to login and complete their e-sign.
The retirement benefit managing body had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for completing the e-nomination process.
However, EPFO later said that there was no deadline and suggested subscribers to complete the process on priority.
"What happened to EPF website. e-nomination is NOT working since one month. Shows ERROR or SERVICE UNAVAILABLE....
@socialepfo @PMOIndia @LabourMinistry #atmanirbharbharat," a subscriber wrote on Twitter.
There were many others who wrote on the microblogging site about their issues with the portal.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Positive on Axis Bank, target price Rs 1050: ICICI Securities' Kunal Shah

Next Article

Bitcoin rebounds from six-month lows as buyers step in

next story