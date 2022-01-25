EPFO portal glitches: EPF members face difficulty to e-file nomination

Technical glitches continued to affect the functioning of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal. Many subscribers took to Twitter to express their grievances about issues updating their e-nominations.

Many employees complained on the microblogging site that they were unable to login and complete their e-sign.

The retirement benefit managing body had earlier set December 31 as the deadline for completing the e-nomination process.

However, EPFO later said that there was no deadline and suggested subscribers to complete the process on priority.

"What happened to EPF website. e-nomination is NOT working since one month. Shows ERROR or SERVICE UNAVAILABLE....

@socialepfo @PMOIndia @LabourMinistry #atmanirbharbharat," a subscriber wrote on Twitter.

There were many others who wrote on the microblogging site about their issues with the portal.