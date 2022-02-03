EPFO nomination: How to add nominee to your Provident Fund account

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has not fixed a deadline as of now for its subscribers to file nominations for their EPF accounts.

In a tweet last month, the EPFO said subscribers could file the nominations beyond the last date of December 31, 2021, but urged them to do it at the earliest.

“Nomination helps nominees to access social security benefits (PF, pension, EDLI) online,” the EPFO said in a tweet from its official Twitter account, promising speedy pension claim settlements for its members.

The clarification on the deadline comes on the back of media reports claiming that the organisation has set a last date for e-filing nominations.

Also Read

The EPFO has launched the e-nomination facility in 2019, which can be availed from the EPFO member’s sewa portal.

To file the nomination online, members will need to have an activated and Aadhaar-linked UAN, mobile number linked with Aadhaar and an updated profile with address and photograph. They will also have to keep a scanned photo of the nominee, as well as their Aadhaar number, bank account number, IFSC and address.

Members can follow the steps given below to add a nominee to the EPFO account and declare an e-nomination:

Log in to the official website of EPFO: epfindia.gov.in

Select the ‘Employees’ option under the ‘Service’ section

Under the ‘Employees’ section, select 'Member UAN/Online Service' (OCS/ OTP).

The member will then have to key in their UAN and password to log in.

After logging in, the member has to select 'Manage' option and then click on the ‘E-Nomination' button.

A ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear on the screen and the member has to click on save.

To add a nominee, the member has to change the family declaration by clicking on ‘Yes’ and then choose 'Add Family Details’ to add more than one nominee.

The member can add details like the amount of share allotted to the new nominee by clicking on 'Nomination Details' and then save the fresh details.

Once the member clicks on the 'E-sign' tab, it will generate an OTP.

To complete the process, the member will have to submit the OTP received on their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.