Explained | EPFO's new guideline to opt for higher pension and process to avail it

The EPFO order said that existing employees and those who were members of EPS as on September 1, 2014, can claim higher pension based on actual salary beyond the prescribed ceiling in the EPS of 1995.
The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new process that helps employers and subscribers to jointly apply for higher pensions under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The EPFO’s new guidelines have been issued in compliance with Supreme Court's November 4, 2022 order. The deadline to apply for higher pension under EPS was March 3, 2023, as mandated by the Supreme Court judgement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The EPFO order said that existing employees and those who were members of EPS as on September 1, 2014, can claim higher pension based on actual salary beyond the prescribed ceiling in the EPS of 1995.
What's the EPFO order?
The EPFO has now allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. Simply put, this means that an employee and an employer can sign up together, requesting the EPFO to deduct 8.33 percent of the higher monthly basic salary, thus ensuring larger accumulation towards pension over their work life.
ALSO READ | Old versus new tax regime: Now, choose which is better for you with tax department's calculator
Who can apply?
According to the EPFO circular, the following employees along with their employers can submit the joint option to the concerned regional office –
How to apply?
The eligible subscribers would have to apply jointly with their employer for the enhanced benefit in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration etc.
More details related to timelines of the application process will be provided by the Regional PF Commissioners soon. All applications will have to be digitally logged, for which a separate URL facility will be provided by the EPFO, the circular said.
An email/post will be sent to the applicant informing him/her of the decision on the application. Later, an SMS may also be sent. Grievance, if any, can be registered on the EPFiGMS (grievance portal) after submitting the joint option form, and payment of due contributions (if any).
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!