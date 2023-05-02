EPFO may extend deadline to opt for higher pension beyond May 3

The EPFO has now allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS, the deadline for which is ending on May 3, 2023. However, experts believe that the same may be extended because there is lack of clarity on the processes as well as tech problems.

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may extend its deadline to apply for higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) beyond May 3, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. The retirement fund body may do so in order to give more clarity as there are several aspects which need to be simplified.

"An extension is extremely necessary in the present circumstances, since not only have claimants faced difficulties in availing the online filing option due to technical difficulties, but there is also a lack of clarity regarding the process to be followed and information to be submitted for claiming the higher pension amount," Vaibhav Bhardwaj, partner at IndusLaw said while speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.com.

Additionally, ambiguity is apparent in light of the recent judgment of the Kerala High Court in April 2023, which had directed the EPFO to omit the requirement to produce copies of the permission or prior consent or details thereof under Paragraph 26(6) of the EPF Scheme for the time being.