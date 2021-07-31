EPFO likely to credit 8.5% interest rate to accounts soon; here's how to check PF balance

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to deposit the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest to the eligible accounts by July 31. Nearly 6 crore account holders are expecting the interest to be credited to their accounts.

The EPFO had declared 8.5 percent for the financial year 2019-2020. This is the lowest interest rate in the past seven years. In 2018-2019, the interest was pegged at 8.65 percent while in 2017-2018 it was 8.55 percent.

Four ways to check your PF balance

For any employee who wants to check their Provident Fund balance online, one can SMS, login to the official website, give a missed call or, download and make use of the UMANG App. Before checking the balance, they need to keep the Universal Account Number (UAN) ready.

The UAN links and helps a member or subscriber to view details of all Member IDs they have.

How to check EPF balance through SMS

The subscriber who is registered on the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal can send an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. The SMS has to be sent to 7738299899 with the message - ‘EPFOHO UAN’

How to check it online:

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Type in UAN number, password, and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

After filling in all the details, users will be taken to a new page

Open the member id

Now one can see the total EPF balance in account

Now know your PF balance through a Missed Call

Members registered on the UAN portal can now get their provident fund details maintained by the EPFO by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with the UAN Portal.

Check EPF balance through UMANG App

Download, install and open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in UAN number and password

Users will get OTP on registered mobile number