Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • personal-finance>
    • EPFO likely to credit 8.5% interest rate to accounts soon; here's how to check PF balance

    EPFO likely to credit 8.5% interest rate to accounts soon; here's how to check PF balance

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be depositing the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest to the eligible accounts by July 31.

    EPFO likely to credit 8.5% interest rate to accounts soon; here's how to check PF balance
    The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to deposit the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest to the eligible accounts by July 31. Nearly 6 crore account holders are expecting the interest to be credited to their accounts.
    The EPFO had declared 8.5 percent for the financial year 2019-2020. This is the lowest interest rate in the past seven years. In 2018-2019, the interest was pegged at 8.65 percent while in 2017-2018 it was 8.55 percent.
    Four ways to check your PF balance
    For any employee who wants to check their Provident Fund balance online, one can SMS, login to the official website, give a missed call or, download and make use of the UMANG App. Before checking the balance, they need to keep the Universal Account Number (UAN) ready.
    The UAN links and helps a member or subscriber to view details of all Member IDs they have.
    How to check EPF balance through SMS
    The subscriber who is registered on the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal can send an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. The SMS has to be sent to 7738299899 with the message - ‘EPFOHO UAN’
    How to check it online:
    • Log on to epfindia.gov.in
    • Type in UAN number, password, and captcha code
    • Click on the e-Passbook
    • After filling in all the details, users will be taken to a new page
    • Open the member id
    • Now one can see the total EPF balance in account
      • Now know your PF balance through a Missed Call
      Members registered on the UAN portal can now get their provident fund details maintained by the EPFO by giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with the UAN Portal.
      Check EPF balance through UMANG App
      • Download, install and open the UMANG App
      • Click on EPFO
      • Click on Employee Centric Services
      • Click on the View Passbook option
      • Feed in UAN number and password
      • Users will get OTP on registered mobile number
      • Now one can now check the EPF balance
        • (Edited by : Anshul)
        Tags
        Next Article

        From higher ATM interchange fees to new NACH rules, key changes to take place from August 1

        Market Movers

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
        Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
        Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
        Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
        Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
        Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
        Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
        Bajaj Auto3,831.05 68.25 1.81
        HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
        Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
        SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
        Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
        SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
        Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
        SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
        Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
        Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

        Currency

        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
        Euro-Rupee88.1640-0.0840-0.10
        Pound-Rupee103.3800-0.2730-0.26
        Rupee-100 Yen0.6779-0.0005-0.07
        View More