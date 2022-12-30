EPFO issues guidelines on high pension — Who is eligible and how to apply?

EPFO laid down the terms and conditions for a subscriber to get higher pension. Read this to understand more
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently issued a clarification in regard to eligibility criteria for higher pension. The Provident Fund (PF) regulator issued circular in compliance to the Supreme Court order laying down the the eligibility conditions for employees to get higher pension and how they can apply for it online. The EPFO also mentioned that fund authorities shall implement the Supreme Court ruling within a period of eight weeks.
Who are eligible for higher pension?
According to EPFO, these subscribers are eligible to receive higher pension:
How eligible pensioners can apply for higher pension?
The eligible pensioners are required to visit their concerned regional EPFO office along with a duly-filled-in application form and specified documents to apply for a higher pension. The process of applying for a higher pension at the regional EPFO office is as follows:
What documents will be required to apply for higher pension?
A pensioner is required to submit the following documents for evidence and further processing:
What will happen once the application form is submitted?
According to the circular, once the eligible pensioner submits the application form, the EPFO authority i.e., the Regional PF commissioner will deal with it as follows:
The concerned dealing assistant will examine the papers including the note on receipt of due amount in the pension fund, and mark the case to the section supervisor/account officer.
