The EPFO has allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. Know more here

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken steps to provide greater clarity on the process of claiming higher pensions. It has released guidelines for computing the increased pension amount. Furthermore, the EPFO has outlined the necessary documents to be submitted in cases where the subscriber is unable to furnish a joint request under para 26(6) of the EPF scheme, which pertains to the announcement of higher pensions by the EPFO.

To facilitate the application for higher pensions under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the retirement fund body has allowed employers and subscribers to jointly apply for this benefit. The deadline for submitting these joint applications is June 26, 2023. However, the procedure for submitting such joint applications by employees can be complex, primarily due to a mandatory requirement in the form that demands details regarding the option under para 26(6) of the Scheme, 1952.

So, how to calculate high pension on actual salary?

As per EPFO's circular , the formula for the calculation of higher pension will be different for those retiring before September 1, 2014, and those retiring after this date.

For those who retired before September 1, 2014, the pension will be calculated on the basis of average monthly pay drawn 12 months prior to retirement (or exit from the pension fund). For those who retired post this date, the pension will be calculated on the basis of average monthly pay during the 60 months immediately preceding the retirement.

At present, it is calculated as pension = pensionable salary (average of last 60 months’ salary) x number of years of contribution / 70, according to EPF.

What are the documents required?

EPFO has provided a list of documents that an eligible employee is required to submit, along with the joint pension application form, to apply for a higher EPS pension. The circular, issued by the retirement fund body, said it is applicable for an eligible employee who does not have proof of joint request/undertaking/permission (required for making a contribution to the EPF account on full/higher salary for those where basic salary exceeded the wage limit). In such cases, the EPFO field offices can accept higher pension applications as per the following procedure.

Field offices are required to verify that:

Employer’s share of PF contribution has been remitted on employee’s pay exceeding the prevalent statutory wage ceiling of Rs 5,000/Rs 6,500/Rs 15,000 per month from the day the pay exceeded the wage ceiling or November 16, 1995, whichever is later, till date/till the date of retirement or superannuation as the case may be and

Administrative charges payable by the employer have been remitted on such higher wages and

EPF account of employee has been updated with interest as per Para 60 of EPFS, 1952, on the basis of such contribution received.

Along with the specified process, the field offices need to ensure that at least one of the following documents is submitted along with the joint pension application form:

Wage details submitted by the employer along with applications for validation of option/joint options

Any salary slip/letter from employer authenticated by employer

Copy of joint request and undertaking from employer

EPFO further said that those employees who have not submitted proof of joint declaration while applying for higher EPS pension can submit the same at the time of final claim settlement through their last employer. Joint Request and undertaking of employer for permission under Para 26(6) (pro forma enclosed) can be submitted by pensioners/members any time before the grant of pension on higher wages.

What's exactly the EPFO order?

The EPFO has now allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. Simply put, this means that an employee and an employer can sign up together, requesting the EPFO to deduct 8.33 percent of the higher monthly basic salary, thus ensuring larger accumulation towards pension over their work life.

Who can apply?

According to the EPFO circular, the following employees along with their employers can submit the joint option to the concerned regional office –

Employees and employers who had contributed on salary exceeding the wage ceiling of Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500

Employees and employers who did not exercise the joint option in the previous window while being EPS members

Employees who were members before September 1, 2014, and continued to be a member on or after that date

How to apply?

The eligible subscribers can apply jointly with their employer for the enhanced benefit in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration etc.