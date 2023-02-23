The EPFO order said that existing employees and those who were members of EPS as on September 1, 2014, can claim a higher pension based on actual salary beyond the prescribed ceiling in the EPS of 1995. Here is all that you need to know.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently issued guidelines to allow a section of its older members to opt for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The EPFO’s new guidelines have been issued in compliance with Supreme Court's November 4, 2022 order. The deadline to apply for the same is March 3, 2023, as mandated by the Supreme Court judgement.

So, if you are wondering if you are an eligible employee or whether and how this will help, here are 5 things to know before you actually opt for it:

Are you eligible?

If you became a member of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) on or after September 1, 2014, then this may be the last chance to opt for a higher pension.

The Supreme Court has specifically stated that if somebody had retired prior to September 2014, then this benefit is not available to them. Therefore, there will be no impact if you retired prior to that date.

What are you eligible for?

If you are eligible, you now have the option to go for higher contributions towards EPS, which is currently capped at 8.33 percent of the maximum Rs 15,000 pensionable salary. In the new window, you will have the option to let your employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the actual basic salary towards the EPS pension.

This means that you and your employer can sign up together, requesting the EPFO to deduct 8.33 percent of the higher monthly basic salary, thus ensuring a larger accumulation towards pension over their work life.

How can you apply?

You will have to apply jointly with your employer for the enhanced benefit in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration etc.

More details related to the timelines of the application process will be provided by the Regional PF Commissioners soon. All applications will have to be digitally logged, for which a separate URL facility will be provided by the EPFO.

What will happen to your missed computations of the past?

The EPFO will reportedly issue a separate circular detailing the method of deposit and computation of pension.

What's the current EPF rule?

As a rule, 12 percent of your basic salary currently goes to your EPF (Employee Pension Fund) account. your employer matches that with another 12 percent. While your contribution goes entirely to the EPF account, a part of your employer contribution (8.33 percent of the statutory wage ceiling) goes to your EPS (Employee Pension Scheme) account.