EPFO extends deadline for higher pension till July 11

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 11:02:56 PM IST (Published)

People looking to opt for a higher pension can avail the option till July 11 as the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for changing from the earlier minimum pension scheme to the higher one.

This is the second extension of the deadline for applying for a higher pension. Earlier, it was extended from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023.
"Online facility has been made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility is for eligible pensioners/members in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated November 04, 2022," the EPFO said in a statement.
X