EPFO's high pension deadline to end on June 26 — here's why and how one should opt for it

EPS high pension: The EPFO has allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. Know more here

The deadline to apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on June 26 i.e. Monday. However, EPS members are still wondering if they should apply for the same or not.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently addressed many doubts related to the computation and documentation. However, there is still a lack of clarity on various issues surrounding the process. Experts believe that due to this confusion, the deadline may be extended again, although the chances are low as it has already been extended twice.

How advisable it is to opt for high pension

It must be understood that the benefit of the higher pension will not be the same for all EPS members. According to experts, employees should consider their retirement objectives and financial requirements before opting for a higher pension.