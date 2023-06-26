Deadline to apply for higher pension ends today, but members still facing issues — Will EPFO extend it

EPS high pension: The EPFO has allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. Know more here

The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on June 26, i.e. Monday. However, due to a lack of clarity on some issues, many people are still unsure about applying for the higher EPS option. Many employees and pensioners who are eligible to apply for the same are complaining on Twitter that they are unable to submit their application forms.

Live TV

Loading...

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently addressed many doubts related to the computation and documentation. However, there is still a lack of clarity on various issues surrounding the process. Experts believe that due to this confusion, the deadline for the third time.

This EPFO first extended deadline from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023.