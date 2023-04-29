You can check your EPF balance through a simple SMS or missed call. To access this feature, you need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with the EPFO.
Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) e-passbook facility on the EPFO website was recently unavailable for many users due to a server issue. Several EPF subscribers complained about not being able to access their e-passbooks on the official website. However, according to reports the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on April 27 claimed that the service was restored.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The EPF e-passbook is an electronic version of an employee's Provident Fund account. It contains all the details of the contributions made by the employee and the employer, the interest earned on the contributions, and the balance amount in the account.
Checking the e-passbook is a simple process that can be done using various methods.
ALSO READ |
How to Check EPF Balance
You can check your EPF balance through a simple SMS or missed call. To access this feature, you need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with the EPFO and linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN).
You can then send an SMS with the message "EPFOHO UAN" to the number 7738299899 from your registered mobile number or give a missed call to 9966044425. Within a few seconds, you will receive an SMS containing your latest PF balance along with other relevant details such as their UAN and the last contribution received. If a member has multiple member IDs linked to the same UAN, they will receive the balances for all of them in the same SMS.
Alternatively, you can also check your EPF e-passbook using the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. Here are the steps to check the e-passbook using the UMANG app:
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!