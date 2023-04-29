homepersonal finance NewsEPFO e Passbook: Here is how to check your PF balance via SMS and online

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 3:27:45 PM IST (Published)

You can check your EPF balance through a simple SMS or missed call. To access this feature, you need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with the EPFO.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) e-passbook facility on the EPFO website was recently unavailable for many users due to a server issue. Several EPF subscribers complained about not being able to access their e-passbooks on the official website. However, according to reports the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on April 27 claimed that the service was restored.

The EPF e-passbook is an electronic version of an employee's Provident Fund account. It contains all the details of the contributions made by the employee and the employer, the interest earned on the contributions, and the balance amount in the account.
Checking the e-passbook is a simple process that can be done using various methods.
How to Check EPF Balance
You can check your EPF balance through a simple SMS or missed call. To access this feature, you need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with the EPFO and linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN).
You can then send an SMS with the message "EPFOHO UAN" to the number 7738299899 from your registered mobile number or give a missed call to 9966044425. Within a few seconds, you will receive an SMS containing your latest PF balance along with other relevant details such as their UAN and the last contribution received. If a member has multiple member IDs linked to the same UAN, they will receive the balances for all of them in the same SMS.
Alternatively, you can also check your EPF e-passbook using the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. Here are the steps to check the e-passbook using the UMANG app:
  • Download and install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
  • · Register on the app using your mobile number.
  • · Click on the “EPFO” option under the “All Services” section.
  • · Click on the “Employee Centric Services” option.
  • · Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and click on the “Get OTP” button.
  • · Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the “Login” button.
  • · On the next page, you will see various options, such as “View Passbook,” “Raise Claim,” and “Track Claim.”
  • · Click on the “View Passbook” option to view your EPF e-passbook.
