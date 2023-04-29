You can check your EPF balance through a simple SMS or missed call. To access this feature, you need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with the EPFO.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) e-passbook facility on the EPFO website was recently unavailable for many users due to a server issue. Several EPF subscribers complained about not being able to access their e-passbooks on the official website. However, according to reports the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on April 27 claimed that the service was restored.

The EPF e-passbook is an electronic version of an employee's Provident Fund account. It contains all the details of the contributions made by the employee and the employer, the interest earned on the contributions, and the balance amount in the account.

Checking the e-passbook is a simple process that can be done using various methods.