When will EPFO's e-passbook facility resume — Here's what we know so far

Employees Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO's) e-passbook facility is not available to many of its account holders as the website shows an error message when the subscribers try to access their passbook.
The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers have been facing issues from past few days as the passbook facility hasn’t been working of late. Many users have taken to social media platforms and lodged their complaints about the same. Subscribers have said that whenever they try to access their passbooks on the website, they see an error message that reads - "EPFO services are not available due to technical maintenance issues. Sorry for the inconvenience."
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call
IST2 Min(s) Read
Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained
IST3 Min(s) Read
Notably, passbook service is not working even on UMANG mobile app. UMANG is a government of India’s digital initiative to access various government-based services.
So, what is EPFO saying?
A message is flashed on the EPFO website with a statement that the e-passbook facility will be available from 5 pm today onwards. However, this message was there yesterday too.
The retirement fund body on Twitter also said that the matter will be resolved shortly.
Dear member, we regret for the inconvenience. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly.— EPFO (@socialepfo) January 12, 2023
Time to time, questions have been raised on software upgrade on the website too. In October 2022, the Finance Ministry had said that the delay in EPF interest credit was due to a software upgrade being done to account for changes in the tax incidence.
Experts say that many subscribers have been wanting to see their EPF passbooks to check the interest credited. That is the reason, many employees have been checking their passbooks regularly.
As we know, EPF contribution is credited to the account on a monthly basis, and interest is computed every month. However, the total interest for the year is credited at the end of the financial year.
What is EPF e-passbook?
EPFO lets subscribers view their balance online. Commonly known as the e-passbook, the document lists entries of subscriber and company contributions for each month along with pension outgo as well. The passbook also contains any interest that has been credited in the beneficiary's account.
How to check EPF balance?
Once service resumes, subscribers can check EPF balance. For the same, they
must have their Universal Account Number (UAN) activated. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee. It is unique for every employee enrolled under the EPF scheme.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check EPF balance via EPFO's website:
Step 1: Visit EPFO's official website — epfindia.gov.in and log in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and choose the option that says “for employees”
Step 3: Click on the option ‘Member Passbook’ under the option 'Services'
Step 4: The EPF passbook page -- passbook.epfindia.gov.in -- will appear. Enter the username (also known as UAN) and password
Step 5: Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment can be selected. For example, someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from. After a member ID is selected, the EPF passbook can be viewed. The passbook indicates the running balance in the EPF account
First Published: Jan 13, 2023 12:51 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!