EPFO board meet | EPF interest rate may remain unchanged: Here's a look at historical rates

EPF interest rate; In March 2022, the government had declared 8.1 percent EPF rate for more than six crore active subscribers, which was the lowest since 1977-78.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet on Monday to discuss issues including interest rates, higher pensions and annual financial estimates. It is expected that the interest level will remain unchanged for the new financial year, according to CNBC Aawaz sources. In March 2022, the government declared an 8.1 percent EPF rate for more than 6 crore active subscribers, the lowest since 1977-78.

The CBT is also expected to have detailed talks regarding the higher pension option for subscribers after the Supreme Court order. The EPFO has allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS.

This means that an employee and an employer can sign up together, requesting the EPFO to deduct 8.33 percent of the higher monthly basic salary, thus ensuring a larger accumulation towards pension over their work life. The deadline for the same is May 3, 2023.

The 233rd meeting of the CBT, which was originally scheduled for March 25-26 but pushed back later, will be chaired by Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav.

Here's a look at the historical rates of EPF:

Financial Year Interest rate 2022-2023 8.10% 2021-2022 8.10% 2020-2021 8.50% 2019-2020 8.50% 2018-2019 8.65% 2017-2018 8.55% 2016-2017 8.65% 2015-2016 8.80% 2013-2015 8.75% 2012-2013 8.50% 2011-2012 8.25% 2010-2011 9.50% 2005-2006 to 2009-2010 8.50%

(Source: Clear)

EPF is a mandatory savings scheme under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

The provisional payroll data released recently by the Ministry of Labour and Employment recently showed that EPFO added 14.86 lakh subscribers in January 2023. As many as 3.54 lakh members exited the fold of EPFO, which was the "lowest exit" in the last four months, the ministry said.

The provisional payroll data also highlighted that approximately 10.62 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, extending their social security protection.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data showed that enrollment of net female members has been 2.87 lakh in January 2023, of which around 1.97 lakh female members are the new joinees. This shows that 68.61 per cent of the net female members have come under the fold of EPFO for the first time, the ministry said.