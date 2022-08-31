EPS-95 pensioners can submit life certificates online anytime: Here is how to do it

By CNBCTV18.com

In a major relief to pensioners, the retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS-95 pensioners can submit their life certificates online at any time of the year.

Earlier, pensioners were required to submit their annual life certificates, commonly known as Jeevan Praman Patra, between November 1 and November 30 every year to continue receiving their pension. Last year, the deadline was extended twice from November 30 to December 31 and then up to February 28, 2022. This resulted in difficulty for pensioners who had to wait in long queues to submit their digital life certificates (DLC). For private-sector employees who subscribe to the EPFO under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, the rules to submit the life certificate are different.

According to a recent tweet by the EPFO, "EPS-95 Pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

In 2019, the EPFO issued a circular regarding the submission of a life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra, saying that EPS-95 pensioners could replace the process of submitting a life certificate in November each year with a system of submitting it after a year from the date of submission of last life certificate.

“Accordingly, pensioners will have to submit the life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan in the same month during next year failing which pension will be stopped from the succeeding month,” the circular said.

This means that an EPS 1995 pensioner who has submitted an annual life certificate on November 27, 2021, will have to make sure that the Jeevan Pramaan Patra is submitted on or before November 27, 2022, to continue receiving the pension.

How to submit a digital life certificate

Apart from submitting the life certificate at the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO, EPS pensioners can also submit a digital copy at pension disbursing bank branches and nearest post offices. A subscriber can also submit a digital life certificate at the Common Services Centers (CSC) or through the UMANG app.

For pensioners, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is offering a doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service. EPS pensioners will have to submit an online request to avail of the doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. After the request is registered, a postman from the nearest Post Office will visit the pensioner to check and complete the process of generating DLC at home.