    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance Newsepfo allows eps 95 pensioners can submit life certificates online anytime how to do it 14622861.htm

    EPS-95 pensioners can submit life certificates online anytime: Here is how to do it

    EPS-95 pensioners can submit life certificates online anytime: Here is how to do it

    EPS-95 pensioners can submit life certificates online anytime: Here is how to do it
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In 2019, the EPFO had issued a circular regarding submission of life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra, saying that EPS-95 pensioners could replace the process of submitting life certificate in November each year by submitting it after a year from the date of submission of last life certificate.

    In a major relief to pensioners, the retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that EPS-95 pensioners can submit their life certificates online at any time of the year.
    Earlier, pensioners were required to submit their annual life certificates, commonly known as Jeevan Praman Patra, between November 1 and November 30 every year to continue receiving their pension. Last year, the deadline was extended twice from November 30 to December 31 and then up to February 28, 2022. This resulted in difficulty for pensioners who had to wait in long queues to submit their digital life certificates (DLC). For private-sector employees who subscribe to the EPFO under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, the rules to submit the life certificate are different.
    According to a recent tweet by the EPFO, "EPS-95 Pensioners can now submit a Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."
     
    In 2019, the EPFO issued a circular regarding the submission of a life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra, saying that EPS-95 pensioners could replace the process of submitting a life certificate in November each year with a system of submitting it after a year from the date of submission of last life certificate.
    ALSO READ: 
    How to e-nominate members in NPS
    “Accordingly, pensioners will have to submit the life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan in the same month during next year failing which pension will be stopped from the succeeding month,” the circular said.
    This means that an EPS 1995 pensioner who has submitted an annual life certificate on November 27, 2021, will have to make sure that the Jeevan Pramaan Patra is submitted on or before November 27, 2022, to continue receiving the pension.
    How to submit a digital life certificate
    Apart from submitting the life certificate at the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO, EPS pensioners can also submit a digital copy at pension disbursing bank branches and nearest post offices. A subscriber can also submit a digital life certificate at the Common Services Centers (CSC) or through the UMANG app.
    ALSO READ:  Savings account interest rates hiked: Check what banks offer now
    For pensioners, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is offering a doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service. EPS pensioners will have to submit an online request to avail of the doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. After the request is registered, a postman from the nearest Post Office will visit the pensioner to check and complete the process of generating DLC at home.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    EPFOEPSLife CertificatePensioners

    Next Article

    Tips for balancing home loan payments and other financial goals

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng