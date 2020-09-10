Personal Finance EPF vs VPS vs PPF vs NPS: Which is a better investment avenue for retirement purpose? Updated : September 10, 2020 08:58 PM IST Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) and National Pension System (NPS) are some of the investment avenues available for retirement purpose. Most of these schemes are long-term deposit plans and reap huge benefits. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply