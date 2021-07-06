EPF vs GPF vs PPF: How they compare in interest and benefits

Provident funds are saving schemes designed to build a reliable retirement corpus and allow investors to reap benefits at maturity. There are three major provident fund accounts—namely Employees' Provident Fund or EPF, General Provident Fund or GPF and Public Provident Fund or PPF—available in the country.

Here are key things to know about these provident funds:

Basic definition and eligibility

EPF is a compulsory retirement saving option that is available to salaried people in the organised sector. In this case, contributions are made by both the employee and the employer.

GPF account, on the other hand, is a provident fund account available only for government employees.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is majorly a retirement-focused investment instrument that comes with EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. This is not compulsory but is available for all resident Indians.

Interest rate

Currently, all members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) get an interest rate of 8.50 percent on their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposit.

GPF is now offering 7.1 percent interest in the present quarter and the interest rate on PPF has also been fixed at 7.1 percent for the current quarter.

Maturity period

EPF matures when the subscriber reaches the age of 58 years. For GPF, maturity comes at the time of retirement.

On the other hand, PPF matures in 15 years.

Premature closure

In the case of EPF, premature closure can happen only after two months of unemployment and for GPF, it can happen only on leaving government service.

PPF allows premature closure after five years on certain conditions such as medical reasons or a child's education.

Tax exemptions

If an individual withdraws the balance amount from his/her EPF account after five years of account creation, it is exempt from tax.

GPF, meanwhile, is a tax-free retirement-cum savings scheme.

In the case of PPF, deposits made every year towards it is eligible for tax exemption up to Rs.1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

