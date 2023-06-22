The EPFO earlier hiked the interest rate by 0.05 percent to 8.15 percent for financial year 2022-23, from 8.10 percent. This was the first hike since FY19.

The proposal to increase Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate for the year 2022-23 has been sent to the Finance Ministry, Labor Minister Bhupender Yadav told CNBC Awaaz on Thursday. He added that they are now waiting for green signal from the Ministry of Finance. Notably, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

The interest rate is officially notified in the government gazette after approval of Ministry of Finance, following which EPFO credits the rate of interest into its subscribers’ accounts

EPF contribution is credited to the account on a monthly basis, and interest is computed every month. However, the total interest for the year is credited at the end of the financial year. The EPF interest for FY23 is still awaited.

The EPFO earlier hiked the interest rate by 0.05 percent to 8.15 percent for financial year 2022-23, from 8.10 percent. This was the first hike since FY19. In March 2022, the government had declared an 8.1 percent EPF rate for more than 6 crore active subscribers, which was the lowest since 1977-78.

Here's a look at the historical rates of EPF:

Financial Year Interest rate 2022-2023 8.15% 2021-2022 8.10% 2020-2021 8.50% 2019-2020 8.50% 2018-2019 8.65% 2017-2018 8.55% 2016-2017 8.65% 2015-2016 8.80%

EPF interest rate calculation

Going by the rule , the interest here is calculated by adding the monthly running balance, multiplying it by the interest rate, and dividing it by 1,200. The EPFO calculates the month-wise closing balance and then the interest for the whole year.

Now, if an employee withdraws a certain sum from the account, then interest from the beginning of the year till the last date of the month preceding the month in which the withdrawal took place is considered. So, the closing balance for the year will be: Opening balance + contributions -withdrawal (if any) + interest.