The EPFO earlier hiked the interest rate by 0.05 percent to 8.15 percent for financial year 2022-23, from 8.10 percent. This was the first hike since FY19.

The proposal to increase Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate for the year 2022-23 has been sent to the Finance Ministry, Labor Minister Bhupender Yadav told CNBC Awaaz on Thursday. He added that they are now waiting for green signal from the Ministry of Finance. Notably, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

Live TV

Loading...

EPF rate hike update: Proposal sent to Finance Ministry,

When will EPF interest be credited for FY23 —