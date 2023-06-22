CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsProposal to increase EPF rate sent to Finance Ministry — When can you expect your interest to be credited

Proposal to increase EPF rate sent to Finance Ministry — When can you expect your interest to be credited

Proposal to increase EPF rate sent to Finance Ministry — When can you expect your interest to be credited
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 22, 2023 1:11:25 PM IST (Published)

The EPFO earlier hiked the interest rate by 0.05 percent to 8.15 percent for financial year 2022-23, from 8.10 percent. This was the first hike since FY19.

The proposal to increase Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate for the year 2022-23 has been sent to the Finance Ministry, Labor Minister Bhupender Yadav told CNBC Awaaz on Thursday. He added that they are now waiting for green signal from the Ministry of Finance. Notably, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

Live TV

Loading...

EPF rate hike update: Proposal sent to Finance Ministry,
When will EPF interest be credited for FY23 —
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X