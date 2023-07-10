EPF high pension FAQ: Deadline to end tomorrow, how to apply, list of documents and key details

homepersonal finance NewsEPF high pension FAQ: Deadline to end tomorrow, how to apply, list of documents and key details

By Anshul  Jul 10, 2023 12:11:56 PM IST (Published)

EPF high pension: The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on July 11 i.e. Tuesday. However, due to a lack of clarity on some issues, many people are still unsure about applying for the higher EPS option. Here's an FAQ on the same

The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on July 11, i.e. Tuesday. With only two days left now, subscribers should complete the process as soon as possible. However, employers have time till September 30, 2023 to upload wage details of employees applying for the higher EPS pension.

It must be noted that the deadline for submission of high pension for employers has been extended thrice and another extension is unlikely. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.
Under this, the EPFO has allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. This means that employee and employer can sign up together, requesting the EPFO to deduct 8.33 percent of the higher monthly basic salary, thus ensuring a larger accumulation towards pension over their work life. Here's an FAQ on the same:

Can I apply for EPF high pension? Is there any particular eligibility criteria?

Yes.

There is some criteria.

According to the EPFO circular, employees and employers who had contributed on salary exceeding the wage ceiling of Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500 can avail this.

Also, employees and employers who did not exercise the joint option in the previous window while being EPS members are eligible for the same.

Employees who were members before September 1, 2014, and continued to be a member on or after that date can apply for high pension.

How can I apply for the high pension benefit?

The eligible subscribers can apply jointly with their employer for the enhanced benefit in the application form prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents, like joint declaration and so on.

Can I calculate high pension on my salary? Is there a formula for the same?

There is a formula for calculating higher pension.

However, the same is different for those retiring before September 1, 2014, and for those retiring after this date.

For those who retired before September 1, 2014, the pension will be calculated on the basis of average monthly pay drawn 12 months prior to retirement (or exit from the pension fund).

For those who retired post this date, the pension will be calculated on the basis of average monthly pay during the 60 months immediately preceding the retirement.

At present, pension is calculated as being equal to pensionable salary (average of last 60 months’ salary) x number of years of contribution/70.

The EPFO has also released an Excel utility-based calculator to estimate dues that one must pay from their EPF balance or their own savings if necessary.

What documents will I require for submitting the request for high pension?

EPFO has provided a list of documents that an eligible employee is required to submit, along with the joint pension application form, to apply for a higher EPS pension.

The subscriber should have one of these: wage details submitted by the employer along with applications for validation of option/joint options, any salary slip/letter from employer authenticated by employer or copy of joint request and undertaking from employer.

Should I opt for EPF high pension? How can I benefit?

The benefit of the higher pension is not the same for all EPS members.

According to experts, employees should consider their retirement objectives and financial requirements before opting for a higher pension.

It must be understood that opting for a higher pension may not be a good enough option for those who intend to plan retirement early since the individual can only opt for EPS after completing 10 years of service and 58 years of age.

