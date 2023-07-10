CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsEPF high pension FAQ: Deadline to end tomorrow, how to apply, list of documents and key details

EPF high pension FAQ: Deadline to end tomorrow, how to apply, list of documents and key details

EPF high pension FAQ: Deadline to end tomorrow, how to apply, list of documents and key details
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 10, 2023 12:11:56 PM IST (Published)

EPF high pension: The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on July 11 i.e. Tuesday. However, due to a lack of clarity on some issues, many people are still unsure about applying for the higher EPS option. Here's an FAQ on the same

The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on July 11, i.e. Tuesday. With only two days left now, subscribers should complete the process as soon as possible. However, employers have time till September 30, 2023 to upload wage details of employees applying for the higher EPS pension.

Live TV

Loading...

It must be noted that the deadline for submission of high pension for employers has been extended thrice and another extension is unlikely. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X