EPF high pension deadline only 5 days away — eligibility, process to apply, calculation and more

The last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is July 11, i.e. Tuesday. With only five days left now, subscribers should complete the process as soon as possible. It must be noted that this deadline has been extended thrice and another extension is unlikely. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.