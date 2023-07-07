EPF high pension deadline only 5 days away — eligibility, process to apply, calculation and more

EPS high pension: The EPFO has allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.33 percent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under EPS. Read for details.
The last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is July 11, i.e. Tuesday. With only five days left now, subscribers should complete the process as soon as possible. It must be noted that this deadline has been extended thrice and another extension is unlikely. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.
About EPF high pension
Earlier this year, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issued guidelines to allow a section of its older members to opt for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The EPFO’s guidelines were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court's November 4, 2022, order.