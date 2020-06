Employees’ Provident Fund Organization or EPFO, the nodal agency that monitors the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, allows the subscriber to make a partial withdrawal or 'advance' from the provident fund corpus under certain circumstances.

While it takes up to 10 days for money to be credited to the bank accounts of subscribers, there may be instances when claims are rejected.

Here are the probable reasons for rejection of EPF online claim:

Non-Updation Of Bank Details

The rejection can be on account on non-updation of bank account number and IFSC codes on the EPFO members portal. The EPFO, hence, asks subscribers to ensure that bank account number shown in the login profile is correct and the account is active for settlement into correct account.

Incorrect Member Details

The claim can also be rejected when member details do not match with establishment records. It’s essential to ensure that name and date of birth of the member is accurate.

Unclear Signature and Cheque Book Copy

The signature of the member should be clear and match with those available in office records, which can otherwise lead to claim rejections.

While filing the EPF withdrawal claim online, subscribers are also required to provide the scanned copy of cheque of the bank account which is registered in the EPFO records. Unclear cheque can also lead to rejection.

Incomplete KYC

Another reason for the rejection of the EPF claim withdrawal can be due to incomplete KYC. If the KYC details are not complete and verified, then the EPFO can reject the EPF withdrawal claim.

Aadhaar and UAN Not Seeded